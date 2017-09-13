CYCLING: New star in the making

Spalding’s grass track event was once again a resounding success.

Organiser Shane Norton and his team put together an attractive programme which brought a number of new competitors, especially in the seniors, including national 8km champion David Bolland.

Velvet Bowser

As part of the Go Green Series, this event featured Go Ride racing with a great turnout from local clubs and further afield, including Chesterfield Coureurs, Stockton Wheelers, Ferryhill Wheelers, Team Terminator and Colchester Rovers.

Donations made on the refreshment stand were in aid of the National Deaf Children’s Society.

A new star in the making for Spalding to come up through the Go Ride group, Nathan Hayden rode with confidence in his events.

His efforts earned him a top step on the podium.

David Bolland awards first prize to Nathan Hayden

After being so close at Heckington and Mildenhall, Velvet Bowser made home track advantage work in her favour with a fine win to top the podium in the under-12 girls half lap dash and she followed it up with third place in the handicap race.

The under-12 boys events had a similar outcome – Jack Bowser was also first in the half lap dash and second in the sprint.

The increasingly dominant Bourne Wheelers, present in depth in both girls and boys events, made it tough for Tom Wright and Ed Gurney so unlike 2016 there were no podium places for them.

Working together to avoid the cut in the Devil Take the Hindmost, they finished sixth and seventh overall.

Martin Smith leads Mitch Powell

Only one lady – Stockton Wheelers’ Caroline Heighton – took part.

In his first ride on this track and fresh from a fantastic win in the omnium at Mildenhall, Bush HealthCare Stuart Hall Cycling’s John McClelland wasted no time in taking first in the handicap and second places in the Devil and 8km.

Laurence Lisher of Green Arrow CRT made four visits to podium – two to the second step and a further two to the third step.

Martin Smith of Chesterfield Coureurs saw his trip to the event rewarded with a win in the Devil and third place in the Sprint.

Martin Smith (right) wins the Devil from John McClelland

Having already won the sprint ahead of Lisher and Smith, all eyes were on Bolland in the 26-lap race.

Riding up from his age category Bourne Wheelers’ Bryn Richards attacked hard to chase down the lead group and put some of the seniors under pressure.

Bolland was a clear winner with McClelland and Lisher making up the podium.