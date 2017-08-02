CYCLING: Moore success for the 2-up champion

Ben Moore was part of the winning team for Spalding’s 2-up 10-mile Time Trial Championships for the third successive year.

When he paired up with Andy Bowser this time, it was likely that barring mishaps it would be win number three for him.

Andy Bowser leads Ben Moore on the way to winning the 10-mile 2-up Team TT Championship

On the windy and exposed out and back course it took the duo just 22 minutes 30 seconds to confirm the theory with a gap of 1: 25 over Kieran Buffham and Frazer Wallis.

Third place on the podium went to the well-established pairing of Ross McGivern and Mark Hills with 24:40 – just 19 seconds slower than their 2016 time.

This was a similar story for the best guests of the night as Velo-One’s Neil Palmer and Josh Wallis took 21:25 in 2016 this time the finish time was 21:52.

In the overall standings, Matt Ellis and Velo-One’s Adam Ellis were across the line on 23:13.

Bill Wood (right) leads Adrian Thurston

Another father and son combination, Spalding’s Simon and Tom Wright, put in a strong ride of 25:01 for a 34-second improvement on their 2016 time.

Another rare appearance from Tom Webster and Simon Hare saw them complete the course in 28:39 while the only mixed team, Bowlphish Racing’s Tilly Gurney and her brother Will, got back in 27:19.

Foregoing his usual pusher-off duties to make a return to racing, Adrian Thurston teamed up with Bill Wood in 36:02 for the Lanterne Rouge Award.

Two solo rides were also recorded by Brian Johnson (31:25) and Team Swift’s Chris Ward (25:38).

Ross McGivern

Meanwhile, the second event in the Go Green Grass Track Series – organised by Bourne Wheelers – attracted a good field.

With and Jack and Velvet Bowser still on holiday, it was down to Ed Gurney and Tom Wright to fly the flag for the club along with second claim member Tilly Gurney who was representing Bowlphish Racing.

Another third place overall went to Tom Wright in the under-16s category.

Counting as the club’s 50-Mile Championship, this year’s LRRA 50-mile Time Trial attracted just five members.

McGivern recorded what is believed to be a new personal best of 2:06:44 while Simon Wright made it back in 2:15:16 – his 2016 time was just 14 seconds slower!

With Sarah Bentley’s attempt on the 12-hour event just a couple of weeks away, distance is more of a priority than outright speed – but in another indication that form is good, the 2:28:32 clocking was just 17 seconds slower than her 2016 time.

Chris Bettinson was hit by a last-minute puncture and was unable to start while second claim member Neil Palmer of Velo-One completed the race.