CYCLING: Matt sets pace for Spalding

Bad weather throughout the day meant that only eight members and two guests made it to the start line for round four of Spalding’s 10-mile TT series.

Despite the conditions, the some impressive times were posted with Matt Ellis, Andy Bowser and Ross McGivern being the three fastest club members on 23:05, 23:34 and 25:10 respectively.

The only lady to start, Sarah Bentley, put in a time of 29:44, 12 seconds quicker than her round three time.

Of the guests Velo-One’s Josh Wallis posted the outright fastest time of the night with 22:52 while ex-member Chris Ward of Team Swift started his recovery from injury by recording 27.13.

A look back at 2016 shows that it was round five which got hit by bad weather and even fewer starters so it was good news this time with warm, sunny weather and 15 competitors – two guests and 13 members.

Even though the weather was kinder, the finish times were in the main a little slower than in previous rounds.

With Ellis once again the fastest club member in a time of 23:23, it was another ex-member, Neil Palmer of Velo-One, who put in another sub 23-minute ride posting 22:36 as overall fastest time.

Ben Moore and Keiran Buffham took second and third with 23:42 and 24:27 while 2016’s round five winner McGivern did 26:12 for fourth place, 19 seconds slower than his winning 25:53.

Bentley, the only other rider present who also rode 2016’s round five, finished with 29:49 – her time in 2016 was 33:45.

Second lady Jill Wright, in her debut time trial, put in a very creditable race time of 36:27 and Nicole Flatters stopped the clock on 36:48.

After a long absence, Tom Webster made a return with a tussle for placings with Gerry Charlwood as they finished one second apart on 28:47 and 28:48.

They were not the only ones to finish with 28-minute times – Richard Flatters (28:14), Nigel Howard (28:26) and Barry Drew (28:54) kept the time keepers busy – but they were all held off by Team Swift’s Chris Ward who chipped nine seconds off his round four time with his time of 27:04 using his road bike.