CYCLING: Joy of six for Velo-One rider Palmer

It was a busy Easter weekend of racing for Velo-One Cycling Team.

Saturday saw Neil Palmer, Antony Gough and Alex Avery take part in the Sleaford Wheelers Charity (Cancer Research UK) 10-mile TT.

A total of 138 entries competed on the CS10/10 course with Palmer and Gough finishing overall sixth and 12th with times of 21 mins 28 secs and 21:53 respectively.

Avery made a return to competitive cycling with a time of 28:08.

Matt Flatline travelled to Norfolk on Sunday to take part in the Active Fakenham Criterium (British Cycling Category 4).

Wet conditions over Tarmac and cobbles made the closed town road course challenging for riders, with Flatline finishing in the top 20.

Neil Palmer

Joshua Wallis finished the Easter weekend of racing on Monday at the Yarborough Criterium (British Cycling Category 3/4) held by VC Lincoln.

A lead group, including Wallis,formed during the race but an unfortunate puncture on part of the course with no access for a spare wheel gave him no choice but to retire.

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1