CYCLING: Jake and Tom take top spot on podium

Spalding Cycling Club’s open grass track race day was sadly shortened by heavy rain but the majority of the planned races were completed.

Unfortunately the event also clashed with others elsewhere, including national level.

Scarlett Ward

Riders took part in a freewheel competition of under-12s sprints, handicap, devil take the hindmost as well as time trials for the youths omniums and a 5k endurance seniors race.

The freewheeler event was the debut race for Spalding’s Scarlett Ward.

Combining the under-14 and 16 omnium was good for the host club with Jake Norton topping the podium for the under-16s and Will Gurney second while Tom Wright took the under-14 top spot and Ed Gurney was runner-up.

Jack Bowser was third overall in the under-12 omnium.

Mimi Gurney

In the 5km race Tilly Gurney took the prize for first lady.

‘Egg and spoon relay’ racing tested bike handling skills on a muddy and rutted track.

Enjoying drier but windy conditions, the LRRA 30-mile time trial on the following day saw Sarah Bentley finish second lady in a time of 1:29:49 while Ross McGivern’s 1:16:12 was good enough for 15th place overall.

Barry Drew posted a time of 1:27:01 and Natalie Tooley finished in 1:33:47.

Dave Mitchinson and George Thompson