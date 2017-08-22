CYCLING: Ed earns trophy in personal best

Round 10 of Spalding’s 10-mile Time Trial League featured the Fisherman’s Arms Trophy.

Comparing finish times in the qualifying event against each member’s season’s best time produces the results for the trophy award with often an unexpected outcome.

Frazer Wallis

This year’s result was no exception with Ed Gurney taking the win with 32:42, an improvement over his round three personal best ride of 34:08.

Second place with a 45-second improvement to 30.50 went to Brian Johnson.

A look back through the results to 2015 shows that he posted 30:52 in round one so this would appear to be a personal best.

Third place is shared by Andy Bowser, one of the main contenders for the 10-Mile Championships, and Barry Drew.

Ed Gurney

This consistency was shared by Frazer Wallis (24:43), believed to be a personal best and good enough for third place in the club standings, and Simon Wright (25:25).

Competitor numbers were down to 14 members and six guests.

Crucially for the overall championships results, Ben Moore was missing for round 10 so the leaderboard changed shape slightly with Matt Ellis finishing on 22:53 ahead of 2016 winner Bowser (23:19) who was 18 seconds slower than his 2016 winning time.

First lady Sarah Bentley had a finishing time of 29:43 and Sophie Wright (33:45) was runner-up.

Chris Ward

Other Spalding times: Andrew Gurney 25:26, Mark Hills 26:07, Tom Wright 26:29, Will Gurney 27:10, Sam Bentley 27:34.

Team Swift’s Chris Ward posted a time of 22:17, 43 seconds better than round nine.

The ever-consistent Josh Wallis of Velo-One posted 22:36 and Callum McPartlin of Spalding Tri Club took third with 22:49.

Now a regular guest, Bourne Wheelers’ Tim Lister shaved another nine seconds off his previous time on 23.20 while 24:41 for Fenland RC’s Ian Fensom matched his round eight time.

Brian Johnson

Adam Ellis, the only other Velo-One rider to take the start, completed the course in 25:27.