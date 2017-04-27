CYCLING: Clare claims a great result in her second race

Sunday was race one of the closed circuit racing at Darley Moor as Velo-One riders Matt Elworthy and Clare Ledbury made the journey to Ashbourne, Derbyshire, for the British Cycling Category 3/4 event.

Darley Moor guarantees competitive racing with a strong field of riders all wanting to start their season with a solid result.

Elworthy rode comfortably in the main group of the men’s race, only to lose touch with the lead riders on the final laps to finish a solid 17th out of 86 riders.

Ledbury finished 14th in the women’s race – a great result in only her second race in her first season of road racing.

Neil Palmer, Sarah Palmer and Katie Butler made the journey to Scotland to ride the Etape Loch Ness.

On closed roads, more than 5,000 riders enjoyed the 106km route around the loch starting and finishing in the Highland capital of Inverness.

This weekend sees Jenny Carr and Trevor Poole taking part in the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride.

The 75km route takes in some of the famous climbs of Yorkshire which will be challenging for the riders as they cycle to raise funds and awareness for the charity JDRF.ORG.UK

Further information on their ride can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Velo-One-Cycling

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1