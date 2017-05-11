CYCLING: Chilly conditions lead to fast times

Officials and spectators almost outnumbered the riders entered for the 2017 Mix and Match 2 up 10-mile time trial in Spalding Cycling Club’s 2017 event programme.

Only seven members took to the start on what must have been one of the coldest and windiest nights of the year and despite that – or maybe because of it – the urgency to get back in the warm, some fast times were posted.

Richard Flatters

With most opting to use road bikes rather than their usual TT bikes, it took Ben Moore and Tom Wright just 26:19 to cover the distance, 19 seconds quicker than the 26:38 posted by second-placed team Simon Wright and Mark Hills, while a new and untried combination of Nigel Howard and Keiran Buffham finished with 27:08.

As there was an odd number of entrants and none of the spectators could be persuaded to start, Andrew Gurney rode a lonely race to 28:58, doubtless saving his legs for the next individual TT.

The 10-mile league battle resumed with a field of 16 club members and five guests.

This was a faster night, with a selection of PBs reported and improvements for others on their best times so far this season.

Andrew Gurney

Once again, a DNF was recorded – unusually, each 10-mile TT this season has had a DNF – this time around it was Tom Wright who suffered.

At the top of the standings, Moore made it his second win with 22:56, a clear 58 seconds of Buffham whose 23:54 was a PB.

Meanwhile, Gurney, with those extra miles in his legs from his ride at the 2up, crossed the line in 24:17, believed to be a PB.

In a finish time of 24:42, although a second quicker than his round two time, it was another fourth place for Ross McGivern.

The other reported PBs went to Richard Flatters with 26:51 and Will Gurney on 26:56.

In the ladies’ competition, Sarah Bentley, in her first outing of the season, posted 29:56, throwing down a challenge to Sophie Wright and Nicole Flatters, who recorded 33:16 and 35:00.

Other Spalding members times: Mark Hills – 10 seconds better than round two with 25:01; Simon Wright – who clearly found conditions to his liking – putting in a fine ride of 25:32; Nigel Howard 27:19; Barry Drew 27: 45; Brian Johnson, inside 33 minutes with 32:58; and Ed Gurney’s 34:08 – believed to be a PB.

Making the most of the conditions, guests were well rewarded, with Velo One’s Adam Ellis on his first ride here this season, finishing in 23:43 ahead of Ian Fensom, whose 24:08 was 22 seconds quicker than his round two time.

Separated by just nine seconds, the Bourne Wheelers pair of Bryn and Gareth Richards completed their rides in 25:47 and 25:56.

Bowlphish Racing’s Tilly Gurney rode another consistent TT, with 28:39 – a time which if the results were combined, would have given her 12th place and first lady.