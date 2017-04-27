CYCLING: Ben sets fast pace in close finishing times

A very cold but sunny evening with favourable wind conditions enabled many of the competitors who started round two of Spalding Cycling Club’s 10-mile league series to achieve times often more than one minute faster than those set in round one.

This included Chris Bettinson who was incorrectly reported as a personal best with 27:10 in round one but then posted 26:15.

Keiran Buffham

It is not known if more personal best times were set as the only time officially recorded was Tom Wright who finished 11th overall with 27:10, however given the conditions it is likely.

Of the 23 club members who took the start, the quickest was Ben Moore on 23:26 – equalling Matt Ellis’s time from round one.

Andy Bowser shaved seven seconds off his time by posting 23:31 and another fine second place ahead of a quickly-improving Keiran Buffam whose 24:27 is believed to be a personal best.

By contrast to round one when the top 10 members to finish recorded times between 26:36 and 29:51, the 10th-placed rider this time recorded 27:07.

Chris Bettinson

Seven seconds separated Andrew Gurney (24:40) – a possible personal best ride – Ross McGivern (24:43) and Frazer Wallis (24:47).

This set a pattern throughout the results, with blocks of very close finishing times.

In among those and with a finish time of 30:12 was Andy Foster, making a welcome return after last competing in 2014, when he put in a ride time of 28:53.

Other members times: Mark Hills 25:11, Simon Wright 26:51, Richard Flatters 27:07, Will Gurney 27:26, Nigel Howard 27:29, Gerry Charlwood 28:29, Sam Bentley 28:31, Barry Drew 28:40, Brian Johnson 33:04, Ed Gurney 36:01.

First lady in the club standings was again Sophie Wright who finished just 11 seconds off her 2016 time with 32:29 while Helen Wallis and Kim Fisher returned in 33:14 and 39:25.

Nicole Flatters’ ride ended prematurely with cramp while heading for a good finish time.

Guests posted the usual quick times too with Team On Form’s Robert Ward (22:10) putting in the fastest time of the night ahead of the Velo-One pair of Josh Wallis (22:21) and Neil Palmer (22:29).

Ian Fensom bettered his round one time of 25:29 by 59 seconds to finish with 24:30.

Gareth Richards of Bourne Wheelers finished on 26:36.

The only lady guest, Tilly Gurney of Bowlphish Racing, looked more comfortable with her new bike and stopped the clock with a fine 28:25 almost 1:32 faster than her round one time.