CYCLING: Ben battles for league title

The battle for overall victory in Spalding’s 10-mile time trial league continues with only the Fisherman’s Arms Trophy and Club Championship races to determine the outcome.

Going into these races, both Ben Moore and Matt Ellis have five wins each.

Tom Wright

With Moore taking top spot in rounds seven, eight and nine, the question is can he hold off the strong challenge from Ellis?

Kind weather conditions for round eight enabled some fast times – notably for Tom Wright who, after a successful grass track day at Heckington, transferred the speed to the road by posting a personal best of 26:02.

Almost inevitably, the outright fastest time of the night was posted by Neil Palmer of Velo-One with 22.07 while Moore’s 22:41 was sufficient to give him the fastest club member’s time – nine seconds quicker than his 2016 time in the same round.

Second and third places in the club standings proved to be hard fought with Andy Bowser and Ellis separated by just three seconds on 23:22 and 23:25.

Neil Palmer

Ellis’ time was matched by guest rider Tim Lister of Bourne Wheelers for an improvement of just over a minute from his first ride on the course.

Of the ladies it was Sarah Bentley who took top spot in 28:55 ahead of Sophie Wright, making a welcome return after a break for exams, who crossed the line in 33:25.

After his 2-up ride with Bill Wood in July, Adrian Thurston rode his first ‘10’ of the season with 35:29.

Other Spalding times: Keiran Buffham: 24.03, Frazer Wallis 24:45, Simon Wright 25.26, Barry Drew 27:40.

Matt Ellis

Josh Wallis of Velo-One took his usual runner-up spot behind Palmer with 22:30.

Other guests: Lee Thomas of Team Bottrill 23:56, Ian Fensom of Fenland RC 24:41, Chris Ward of Team Swift 24:48, Ian Aunger of Fenland Clarion 26:12.

Round nine, held on a windy day when it hardly stopped raining, attracted 10 club members and five guests to the start line.

Despite the conditions and perhaps eyeing the forthcoming championship events, good times were posted.

Moore came out on top in 22:49 while positions two and three were reversed this time with Ellis (23:18) ahead of Bowser (23:48).

Bentley was one second slower with 28:56 in this round compared to her round eight time – exactly the time she posted in round nine in the 2016 season.

The top two guests were from Velo-One as Palmer got inside 22 minutes with a fine 21:56 and Wallis went seven seconds quicker than in round eight to post 22:23.

Third placed-guest Ward’s 22:50 was a clear indication that he is finally back to form after surgery.

Other Spalding times: Buffham 23:54, Ross McGivern 24.31, Wallis 24.55, Tom Wright 26:35, Drew 28:23.

Guest times: Lister 23:29, Duncan Roulston 28:55.