BOWLS: World-class field for Spalding Open

Spalding’s annual open singles bowls tournament takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Castle Sports Complex with top class players on show – including current world number one and world champion Nicky Brett.

The tournament is part of the Open Singles Circuit, with Brett joined by players from across the country as well as local talent.

Players in action include Spalding’s internationals Ruby Hill, Graham Smith, Martin Spencer, Matt Whyers and Jordan Philpott.

Each match will be played under the sets format, with play starting at 6pm on Tuesday and all day from 8am on Wednesday. Entry is free and refreshments will be available.