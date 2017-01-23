BOWLS: Spalding ladies book date at national finals

Spalding Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies are heading to the national finals.

They reached the Yetton Trophy semi-final thanks to Saturday’s victory over York at the netural venue of South Forest.

York had comfortably beaten Spalding in last year’s quarter-final so revenge was sweet with a thrilling comeback.

They were 10 behind with three ends to go across the match but Spalding stunned York with a series of high scores to win 73-64.

They will be back in action at Bristol on Sunday, April 23, against North Wilts.

Rink scores: Val Bowker, Maxine Coleman, Barbara Hurst & Gloria Haney won 17-15; Ruby Hill, Gill Needham, Louise Catchpole & Chelsea Tomlin won 25-17; Freda Lyon, Maisie Belding, Betty Deaton & Syliva Wade lost 15-14; Pat Crampton, Judy Jackson, Rebecca Simpson & Annie Dunham drew 17-17.

It was a mixed day for the club, through, as the men lost 73-64 to Cumbria in the Denny Cup quarter-finals at York.