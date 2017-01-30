BOWLS: Spalding juniors are so close in nationals

Spalding Indoor Bowls Club juniors Jordan Philpott and Chelsea Tomlin had their hopes of national singles glory dashed as they both lost in the latter stages of their respective competitions at the weekend.

The men’s and women’s events were staged at the City of Ely club.

Chelsea Tomlin

Tomlin beat Cathy Edwards from the Whiteknights club in a tie-break in the last 16.

But in her quarter-final, she lost to the eventual runner-up in straight sets.

Philpott won two matches in a tie-break to reach the semi-finals.

He was up against local favourite Edward Elmore who was playing at his home club with Philpott again putting in a good performance and found himself in yet another tie-break.

Unfortunately for Philpott, it was one too many with Elmore securing the victory and booking his place in the final which he won to claim the national title.