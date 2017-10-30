BOWLS: Spalding celebrate national progress

Have your say

Spalding played Grantham in the second match of their Egham Trophy campaign on Sunday.

The match was played with two rinks at each venue.

At home, Matt Whyers won 40-6 as Martin Spencer won 18-16.

At Grantham, Ashley Caress lost 14-22 with Jordan Philpott winning 35-9 to post an overall score of 107-53.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s mixed league team lost 106-79 at Louth on Saturday.

They came away with four match points courtesy of two winning rinks, the best of which was John Laud, Janet Staples Betty Deaton and skip John Needham.

Spalding’s second game of the Over-60s County League season was away to Skegness on Thursday.

Spalding were always going to struggle on the very fast carpet and at the half way point, despite winning on three rinks, found themselves 16 shots behind on the aggregate.

Spalding gradually pulled back on the aggregate (worth eight points) and going into the last end were three shots ahead.

But Skegness scored six shots over five rinks to finish three ahead.

Spalding finished winning on two rinks but losing the aggregate 99-96 (14-4 points).

The best winning rink was skipped by Maurice Elding ably assisted by new squad member Maurice Arbon, Paul Lockie and Derek Overton.

Captains for the day were David Lunn and Graham Hicks.

Spalding won the friendly game against Lincolnshire VPs.

They took an early lead and by halfway were leading 63-33.

They continued to lead throughout the second half for a final score of 125-70 with Spalding winning five out of the six rinks.

The best winning rink was Jan Sinclair, Paul Lockie, Trish Stafford and skip Mick Laidler who won 29-5. Captains of the day were Ian and Trish Stafford.