BOWLS: Semi-final defeat for Jordan

Defending champion Jordan Philpott suffered a semi-final defeat on the last bowl to the eventual winner in the Under-25 Spalding Open singles tournament.

Dan Seabourne, from Acle, won the title by beating David Bristow from Sleaford in a high quality final.

Ruby Hill

The annual event, sponsored by Hughes Electrical, was played to the Premier Threes format with some of the best young players in the area on show.

After 10 sessions of round-robin matches, the top two in each group went through to the knockout stages.

An open quarter-final draw saw four Spalding players in the mix, but they were drawn against each other as Philpott edged out Ben Wilson 2½-½ and Aaron Wild beat Ruby Hill by the same score.

In the other matches, Bristow continued his group form by beating Rhys Morgan, with Seabourne getting past Glenn Williams, also 2-0.

The semi-finals were both tense affairs, as all players’ good form continued.

Bristow took another straight sets victory, this time against Wild, as Seabourne beat Philpott 2-1.

A packed crowd watched the final as Seabourne won 2-0 for the £300 prize while Bristow took the consolation of £150.