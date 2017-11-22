BOWLS: Mixed results in knockout action

Have your say

Spalding’s ladies enjoyed progress in the Yetton Trophy.

They beat Peterborough by 92 shots to 41 in a match played to a home and away format.

Rink scores: home – A Dunham 22-8, S Wade 20-12; away – G Haney 25-10, J Hicks 25-11.

They face Barwell in the next round on December 9.

However, the men had a more disappointing morning as they lost to Melton 53-89.

Rink scores: home – G Smith 13-16, M Whyers 11-29; away – A Caress 15-25, J Philpott 14-19

Spalding’s fourth game of the over-60s county league season was at home against Grantham.

Spalding started strongly and at the halfway stage were winning on three rinks and holding the advantage on the aggregate score by 14 shots.

Grantham fought back and after 15 ends were winning on one rink and drawing on two rinks – putting them only six shots adrift on the aggregate score.

Spalding finished strongly by winning on four rinks and securing the aggregate by 29 shots (113-84). The result was Spalding 16 points to Grantham’s two.

The best winning rink was skipped by Graham Hicks – ably assisted by Mike Taylor, Mick Lamb and Brian Skelton.

Captains for the day were David Lunn and Graham Hicks.

Spalding Indoor Bowls Club organised a 66-player tournament over three sessions of seven ends.

The well deserved winners were Judy Dolton, Emily Day and Jordan Philpott sharing £90 prize money.

In second place were Sue Lovett, Eris Wiltshire and Derek Groves.

In third place were the team of Connie Cronin, Rob West and David Lunn.