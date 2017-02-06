BOWLS: Minnie so close in semi-final defeat

Spalding’s juniors travelled to Pentney on Saturday for their annual under-16s singles tournament.

Eight of the best juniors had hopes of success – including Danni Wild who lifted the trophy last year – but it was Minnie Moseley who went closest, playing some excellent bowls to reach the semi-finals.

Wild and Nathan Puttrell lost in the quarter-finals while Emily Day, Harry Mycock, Jamie Goodliff, Aaron Barnes and Jonathan Field played some great bowls but didn’t quite make the latter stages this time.

As always, all players were a credit to the club and have promising futures in the game.

Meanwhile, Graham Smith had an great run in the National Champion of Champions singles, eventually losing in the last eight.

Having won the club singles last year to qualify as Spalding’s representative, he won through to the final stages with some excellent victories on the way.

He travelled to the Warners Leisure Resort at Hayling Island on Saturday for the finals where he opened with an impressive 21-16 win over Duncan Hanmore from the Angel club.

In the last eight, he faced fellow England international David Bolt which was a good standard match that Bolt pipped 21-18.

Spalding’s mixed national team went marching into the quarter-finals as they beat Bromsgrove 16-0 in a match played at Wellingborough.

They won all five disciplines to reach the next round where they will face Hartlepool on April 16.

Spalding’s seventh game of the Over-60s County League season was away to Lincoln B.

Spalding competed well throughout on three of the five rinks but Lincoln were always going to record emphatic wins on the other two.

Lincoln finished strongly on all rinks, winning on four rinks and drawing the fifth to take 17 of the 18 match points on offer.

The score was Spalding 61 shots to Lincoln’s 110.

The rink recording a draw was skipped by Roger Perkins ably assisted by Alan Browne, Rob West and Martyn Stanley. Captain for the day was David Lunn assisted by Graham Hicks.

Spalding found Louth too strong in the County Mixed League.

Despite most rinks being close, Spalding lost by 16 points to two with the best winning rink being Jan Sinclair, Gill Haydon, Anthony Cronin and Maurice Elding.

Spalding friendly team took the spoils by 108 shots to 68 team against Huntingdon.

The best winning rink was Abb Belding, Gill Haydon and Brian Skelton with a score of 37-7.

Team captains on the day were Jan Sinclair and Maisie Belding.

Spalding won at home against Stamford on Saturday, taking back the Welland Salver Trophy in the process.

The match was competitive but played in a great spirit by both teams but it was the hosts who took the spoils, winning by 151 shots to 81.

The best winning rink was skipped by Maisie Belding ably supported by Roger Rout, Jenny Collins and Gill Fisher. Captain of the day was Gill Haydon.