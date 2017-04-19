BOWLS: Martin and Annie claim mixed pairs title

Martin Spencer and Annie Dunham represented England in the World Indoor Bowls Council Championships in Swansea.

Both qualified out of their group in the singles before losing in the knockout stages – but they were paired in the mixed pairs with great success.

In the group stages, they had a tough opener against Chloe Watson and Graham McKee, but managed to run away with the second set after drawing the first.

They beat a pair from the Netherlands - after struggling for most of the first set, they found themselves 8-1 down with two to play and picked up two fours to win it 9-8 and ran away with second set.

In the winner-takes-all final group game, they lost the first set to Pauline Price and Jarred Breen from Wales before winning the second with a jack trail from Spencer in the deciding end.

The England duo took the tie-break to reach the semi-finals, where they beat Amy Williams and Mark Harding.

Spencer and Dunham were always in control of the final against Amy Stanton and Damian Doubler, taking the title with ease.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s friendly section played the penultimate game of the season at Boston and came away worthy winners.

By the 10th end, Spalding had a four-point lead overall.

Although the aggregate score was level, many times during the game they held on to the lead and closed with a 19-shot advantage.

The rink of Brian Skelton, Pat Cox, Maggie Wheatley and skip Alan Pitts fought back from a disadvantage by the ninth end to win by 18 shots.

Spalding’s captain of the day was Roger Perkins.

Spalding’s mixed league team played their last game of the season against Boston – winning on three rinks out of five and taking the overall aggregate.

The top rink was Judy Jackson, Ken Challans, Gill Needham and skip Graham Wright.

Spalding’s penultimate game of the Over-60s’ county league season was at home to fellow strugglers Lincoln B.

After 10 ends, Lincoln were winning on three rinks, but the aggregate scores were level at 49 shots.

Spalding finished strongly on two rinks with scores of 26-10 and 30-19.

Close games on two further rinks finished in Spalding’s favour, with the final result of 117-92 meaning 16 points to two.

With both teams having one game left to play, Spalding trail Lincoln B by nine points.

The best winning rink was skipped by Peter Godding assisted by Pat Fillbrook, Derek Groves and Eric Wakefield.

Captain for the day was David Lunn, assisted by Pat Fillbrook.