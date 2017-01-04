BOWLS: Louise and Matt aim to be the best of British

A couple are preparing to help England become the best of British.

Matt Whyers and Louise Catchpole – both members at Spalding – have both been selected to represent England in the men’s and ladies’ International Series at Belfast.

Catchpole (26) has been named in the squad which will be competing against Wales, Scotland and Ireland from March 10-12 while 28-year-old Whyers will be in action from March 16-18.

“It will be my first time in Belfast so I don’t really know what the crowd will be like,” said Whyers, who is looking to help make it three series wins in a row with England.

“I’m looking forward to the experience and hopefully we can have some success.”

He will once again join team-mates Graham Smith, Perry Martin and Robert Paxton in a rink of four.

The quartet have been reunited for the third series in a row after winning all six of their previous matches together.

“We’ll go there with more confidence as we all know each other,” Whyers added.

“We’ve been successful before and I’m guessing they’re keeping us together because we’re an unbeaten rink.

“There won’t be any more pressure on us because of what we’ve done in the past, we’ll just go there looking to do more of the same.”

Despite becoming something of a regular for his country in the series, Whyers says that every call-up will always remain just as special as his first.

He said: “Representing your country is the biggest honour you can get.

“I want to win every time and will always give 100 per cent.

“It’s exciting every time you put on an England shirt.”

Catchpole and Whyers both qualified to represent England in Northampton late last year.

But due to work commitments, they will be in Belfast at different times.

“We won’t be able to physically be there to watch and support each other,” added Whyers.

“But we’ll both be on the net and social media looking out for each other.”