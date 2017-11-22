BOWLS: International trials for Spalding players

Have your say

Spalding will be represented at the international trial weekend of December 2 and 3 at the Rugby Thornfield club.

Annie Dunham, Rebecca Simpson, Chelsea Tomlin, Ruby Hill and Louise Catchpole have been selected for the ladies senior trials.

Jordan Philpott

In the men’s match, Matt Whyers, Graham Smith, Martin Spencer and Mathew Orrey will bid for a place in the team.

Danielle Wild has been selected for her first trial in the under-25s along with Hill and Tomlin while Jordan Philpott is playing in the men’s match.