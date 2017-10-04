BOWLS: International honours for Spalding pair

Spalding’s Martin Spencer was part of the winning England team in the mixed international test match.

They beat Wales by seven match points to four last week in Bristol.

Spencer played in the triples event but lost a close match.

He also narrowly lost out in the mixed pairs as England ended day one 3-2 behind.

Day two was much more fruitful for the hosts as they took five out of the six singles matches – Spencer winning the final match of the series.

Meanwhile, Spalding Indoor Bowls Club’s Colin Wilson has been invited to umpire at the men’s international test match between England and Scotland next week.

Two triples and three pairs matches will be played on Wednesday with six singles games on the second day at the New Earswick club in York – televised live on ITV4.

There will be six of the top eight players in the world competing, including Alex Marshall and Paul Foster for Scotland and Greg Harlow and Nick Brett for England.

Wilson will also travel to Bristol for the Under-18 BIBC International Series.