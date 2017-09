Spalding Town’s David Gedney won the Midlands Counties Two-Wood Singles Championship.

He qualified for the event at Irchester, Northamptonshire, by winning the county title in July to join six champions of the midlands counties.

In the semi-final he beat Adam Poynton from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, after an extra end.

Gedney won the final against Paul Kitchen from Chester Road, Worcestershire.