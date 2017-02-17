BOWLS: Chelsea and Ruby in international action

Spalding’s Chelsea Tomlin and Ruby Hill represented England in the under-25 ladies international series in Islwyn last weekend.

England have historically dominated the series in recent years but this time it was Scotland who were victorious after two days of play.

Tomlin and Hill both lost their opening matches but were teamed together for the last day and won their match 29-14 against Wales.

Meanwhile, Spalding’s A team won their Men’s County League Division One fixture with a 128-71 scoreline against Sleaford on Saturday.

The hosts found themselves in control from the outset to win on four rinks out of five.

Best winning rink was J Laud, G Hicks, J Needham and M Spencer who recorded a 38-14 score.