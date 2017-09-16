BOWLS: Champions season for Spalding Town

The outdoor season has been Spalding Town’s most successful for several years – winning four club trophies and six individual titles.
Finishing top of the Lincolnshire EBA Men’s League Section A, they went on to win the semi-final and final against the winners of the other sections to become the county champions.
At the Spalding & District League competition finals, the club had representatives in seven of the 11 finals – winning five of the trophies.
Spalding Town won both the Guardian Trophy and the Sid Lane Cup.
Sid Lane was the current captain Peter’s dad and one of the top county bowlers of his day.
A regular in Peter’s team is son Steve, so bowls really does run in the family.
Week in week out, Peter has faced the challenge of selecting the best team available and working out the ideal partnerships in each of the rinks.
He has had to cope with players occasionally being unavailable, sometimes at very short notice.
He even had to step in to play on two occasions himself, which at 84 years of age wasn’t on the agenda.
Each time his rink finished level on shots, so he can claim to be unbeaten this season!
Tracy Philpott, Paul Cherry and David Allen won the Stokes Cup while Philpott and Sylvia Wade collected the Munson Cup and Wayne Phoenix claimed the Hase Cup.
The club also won the Spalding & District Men’s EBF League title.
Individual members were very successful too, winning five county championships.
David Gedney holds the Midlands Counties two-woods and Lincolnshire EBA two-wood singles championships.
Olli Gedney was one of the pair that won the Lincolnshire Under-25s EBA two-wood championship.
George Deaton, Adrian Field and Phoenix were also victorious in the Lincolnshire Men’s EBF Triples while Philpott is the county ladies EBF two-wood champion.
Philpott and Betty Deaton won the Ladies EBA Pairs and the Jolly Fisherman Trophy at the Skegness tournament.
SPALDING AND DISTRICT LEAGUE COMPETITION FINALS
Guardian Trophy (in memory of Ray Smith): Spalding Town 80 Carter’s Park 79
Sid Lane Cup: Spalding Town 81 Royal Mail Cart 51
Perseverance Singles: K Kirton 11 N Puttrell 21
Rushby Rose Bowl: B Deaton 20 S Hammond 21
Rix Trophy: P Caress / A Caress 20 M Wheatley / T Windsor 12
Stokes Cup: R Crane/S Hornsby / R West 5 T Philpott / P Cherry / D Allen 37
Pickering Cup: M Simpson / S Hill / M Dolton 17 E Cherry / H Mycock / C Mycock 19
Fisher Shield: D Crane 21 O Gedney 18
Freir Shield: M Wheatley / T Windsor 15 N Cherry / A Cherry 18
Munson Cup: T Philpott / S Wade 19 C Jackson / M Hubbert 11
Hase Cup: P Cherry 15 W Phoenix 21
Perserverance Pairs: T Bowden / C Forman 15 K Kirton / J McGroarty 20
