BOWLS: Champions season for Spalding Town

The outdoor season has been Spalding Town’s most successful for several years – winning four club trophies and six individual titles.

Finishing top of the Lincolnshire EBA Men’s League Section A, they went on to win the semi-final and final against the winners of the other sections to become the county champions.

Perserverance Pairs winners John McGroarty and Kenny Kirton.

At the Spalding & District League competition finals, the club had representatives in seven of the 11 finals – winning five of the trophies.

Spalding Town won both the Guardian Trophy and the Sid Lane Cup.

Sid Lane was the current captain Peter’s dad and one of the top county bowlers of his day.

A regular in Peter’s team is son Steve, so bowls really does run in the family.

Spalding Town win the Sid Lane Cup

Week in week out, Peter has faced the challenge of selecting the best team available and working out the ideal partnerships in each of the rinks.

He has had to cope with players occasionally being unavailable, sometimes at very short notice.

He even had to step in to play on two occasions himself, which at 84 years of age wasn’t on the agenda.

Each time his rink finished level on shots, so he can claim to be unbeaten this season!

Fisher Shield finalists Oliver Gedney and Daryl Crane

Tracy Philpott, Paul Cherry and David Allen won the Stokes Cup while Philpott and Sylvia Wade collected the Munson Cup and Wayne Phoenix claimed the Hase Cup.

The club also won the Spalding & District Men’s EBF League title.

Individual members were very successful too, winning five county championships.

David Gedney holds the Midlands Counties two-woods and Lincolnshire EBA two-wood singles championships.

Munson Cup finalists Margaret Hubbert, Chris Jackson, Tracey Philpott, Sylvia Wade

Olli Gedney was one of the pair that won the Lincolnshire Under-25s EBA two-wood championship.

George Deaton, Adrian Field and Phoenix were also victorious in the Lincolnshire Men’s EBF Triples while Philpott is the county ladies EBF two-wood champion.

Philpott and Betty Deaton won the Ladies EBA Pairs and the Jolly Fisherman Trophy at the Skegness tournament.

SPALDING AND DISTRICT LEAGUE COMPETITION FINALS

Guardian Trophy (in memory of Ray Smith): Spalding Town 80 Carter’s Park 79

Sid Lane Cup: Spalding Town 81 Royal Mail Cart 51

Freir Shield finalists Nigel Cherry, Mandi Cherry, Maggie Wheatley, Terry Windsor

Perseverance Singles: K Kirton 11 N Puttrell 21

Rushby Rose Bowl: B Deaton 20 S Hammond 21

Rix Trophy: P Caress / A Caress 20 M Wheatley / T Windsor 12

Stokes Cup: R Crane/S Hornsby / R West 5 T Philpott / P Cherry / D Allen 37

Pickering Cup: M Simpson / S Hill / M Dolton 17 E Cherry / H Mycock / C Mycock 19

Fisher Shield: D Crane 21 O Gedney 18

Freir Shield: M Wheatley / T Windsor 15 N Cherry / A Cherry 18

Munson Cup: T Philpott / S Wade 19 C Jackson / M Hubbert 11

Hase Cup: P Cherry 15 W Phoenix 21

Perserverance Pairs: T Bowden / C Forman 15 K Kirton / J McGroarty 20

Pickering Cup winners Chris Mycock, Eamonn Cherry, Harry Mycock

Stokes Cup winners Paul Cherry, Tracy Philpott, David Allen