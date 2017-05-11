BOWLS: Ayscoughfee are up for the challenge

Ayscoughfee staged a superb fightback to win the Inter League Challenge between the Spalding and District League and the Peterborough League at Market Deeping.

The competition was between the 2016 English Bowling Federation winners and Parkway represented the Peterborough League.

WINNERS: Ayscoughfee, back from left, Nigel Brown, Chris Warboys, Andy Caress, Eamonn Cherry; front, Chris Mycock, Paul Caress, Tony Gowing, Alan Cherry, Harry Mycock.

The game involved three rinks of three players, each playing 21 ends. The winners were the team with the highest overall aggregate.

Playing for Ayscoughfee on the first rink were Harry Mycock, Chris Warboys and Chris Mycock.

The second rink were Andy Caress, Eamon Cherry and Alan Cherry.

The third rink were Tony Gowing, Nigel Brown and Paul Caress.

Ayscoughfee made a slow start and after five ends had been played on each rink, they were 23-9 down.

The fightback started and after 10 ends on each rink, the score had been reduced to 32-30.

By 15 ends they had taken the lead at 44-41 and after 21 ends they ran out winners by 60-52 shots.

Paul Caress, captain of Ayscoughfee, was presented with the competition trophy and each team player was given an engraved photo frame to mark the event.