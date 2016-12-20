Bowlers are beaten by city slickers

Spalding Bowls Club’s fifth game of the Over 60s County League season was at home against reigning champions Lincoln A on Thursday.

Spalding started confidently against a strong Lincoln side with three rinks having very close games throughout.

However, Spalding ended up winning on only one rink, resulting in 2 points to Lincoln’s 16.

The aggregate score was close with a difference of only 13 shots, 93-106.

The winning rink was skipped by Alan Browne, with Graham Hicks, David Head and Brian Skelton.

Captain for the day was David Lunn, assisted by Graham Hicks.