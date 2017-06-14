ANGLING: Ready for new season

Holbeach & District Angling Club have been busy on the banks of both the South Holland Main Drain and the Little Holland over the past month.

Working parties have cleared swims and cut reeds for the forthcoming season which starts on Friday.

Pim's plaque

The Environment Agency have been out with a new sonar in the last week covering approximately six miles of the main drain to check fish stocks and can confirm there are bream, roach, tench and carp throughout, some of the bream were in excess of 8lb with the average around 4lb.

Club books are available at all tackle shops in the area.

On Sunday morning, a plaque was erected in the memory of Pim Lewis, who was a valued member of club, on Cement Bridge. Pim’s widow Janet and some of the committee came along to the unveiling.