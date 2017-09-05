ANGLING: Joshua wins bronze at world championships

Gosberton teenager Joshua Newman collected a bronze medal with Team England under-15s from the World Championships on Inniscarra Lake in Ireland.

After an exhausting six-dayofficial practice regime, he was selected in the four-man team with Billy Kirk, Ryan Kennison and William McCranor.

After a solid day of catching roach, they were lying in the silver medal position with the French leading and Poland in bronze.

On the second day, Team England drew a couple of very hard pegs but managed to stay consistent and ended in joint silver position with Poland but lost out on a weight countback.

Team manager Joe Roberts was extremely pleased as this was the first time the English team had fished international rules.

The established England under-20s and under-25s both finished in fourth place.

Newman was absolutely delighted to be part of the team and formed relationships that will only strengthen the squad for future years.

He was proud to represent his country at such a young age and thanks anyone who has supported him including Sensas Mark One, Legacy Tackle and local businesses Hall and Halls, Sam’s Newsagent, George’s Fish and Chips and Branch Brothers.

Newman will be entering senior matches to improve his abilities with an aim to make the under-20 England squad.