HOCKEY: Golden girl Crista Cullen set for return to Long Sutton

Long Sutton Hockey Club are ready to welcome back Olympic gold medallist Crista Cullen.

She will return on Sunday, September 18, for junior training followed by a penalty shuffle competition and then back to the clubhouse to hear all about the Rio Olympics.

Since her visit to Long Sutton a few months ago, Cullen and her Great Britain team-mates have travelled to Brazil, won all of their games and conquered the number one team in the world to not only win gold but also become heroes to many people.

They have inspired a nation and Long Sutton are already seeing the benefits in more people showing interest in the sport – especially since the launch of their Back To Hockey sessions that took place last Saturday and will continue to run for the next six weeks.

Females who haven’t played for years since school have wanted to pick up their stick again and this is down to the GB ladies hockey team.

Chairperson Lorraine Wallis said: “Long Sutton Hockey Club are extremely lucky to have such a high-profile sports personality visit not only once, but to return so soon after winning an Olympic gold medal.

“We are honoured to have Crista return to the club to share her journey with the local community.”

The day will start with junior training at 10am. Back To Hockey will also run alongside this, followed by a fun penalty shoot-out with Long Sutton’s players trying to replicate the GB ladies’ win against Holland on shuffles.

In the clubhouse at 1pm they will hear Cullen’s story on the Olympics, the impact of their win and much more, followed by a hog roast and photo opportunities. The day will come to a close at 4pm.

The junior coaching is open to all whether current members of the club or not, along with the Back To Hockey sessions.

For further information or to get involved, contact longsuttonhockey@hotmail.com or lorraine-wallis@sky.com or call 07810 123310.