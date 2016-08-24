HOCKEY: Extra date for junior coaching

Spalding Hockey Club’s Wednesday morning taster sessions, held in conjunction with South Holland District Council’s Summer Fun Programme, have been extremely popular with around 80 local youngsters having attended one or more of the first three sessions.

Due to the popularity of the club’s junior coaching for boys and girls aged five to 14 on the all-weather pitch at Glen Park, Surfleet, an extra session has been arranged for August 31 (9.30-11am).

Any youngsters who have been inspired by the gold medal performances of the Great Britain women’s team in the Rio Olympics and would like to have a go at hockey are welcome at this taster session (cost £3) with sticks available if required.

The autumn term of the club’s Saturday morning junior coaching programme starts on September 3 (9.15-10.45am) and will run to December 10.

Again the club welcomes boys and girls aged five to 14 of all abilities from complete beginners through to those preparing to start on their senior league careers.

The cost is £3 per session or a term rate or £30 for the 15-week programme to cover pitch hire and equipment costs.

The club will once again have several teams in the Lincolnshire leagues at under-12 and under-14 age levels at which they are the current county champions.

The academy, started last year in order to provide 11-a-side hockey for 11 to 14-year-olds, will be expanded this season on the back of last term’s success with a range of league and friendly matches.

If you have not been able to attend any of the Wednesday morning taster sessions in August and would like to book a place on the extra day next week, or would like any additional information, email fredricmorris@yahoo.co.uk