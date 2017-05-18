YOUTH FOOTBALL: Cup triumph for Baston under-13s

Baston U13s enjoyed a special evening when they lifted the PFA Cup at Peterborough United’s ABAX stadium on Monday.

In an all-Lincolnshire final, Baston beat fellow Peterborough Junior Alliance Division One side Stamford 3-1.

And they had to do it the hard way, after being reduced to 10 men in the first half when a Baston player received a red card following a tussle.

Baston enjoyed a dream start, when Beck McCarthy latched on to Harvey Davis’s pass and fired home inside the first 30 seconds.

Adam Blackbird was denied by Stamford keeper Ben Coxall and Keelan Walker shot wide for Baston as they chased a second goal.

But after the red card, Stamford grew into the game and equalised just before half-time when Charlie Willis chased down a back pass and nicked the ball away from Baston keeper James Roberts.

The game appeared in the balance at half-time, but whatever the Baston management said to the players worked a treat, as they came out and dominated the second half.

Oliver Tooth struck the bar with a looping effort and Ashley Quince had a shot turned around the post by Coxall.

The breakthrough came midway through the half, when Quince played Will Howarth through and he kept his composure to slot home.

With Baston’s back three facing little pressure, man of the match Jamie Allen and Tooth were able to bring the ball out of defence to launch fresh attacks.

And it was one such Tooth surge into the final third that won the free-kick from which Howarth made it 3-1, as he lifted the ball over the wall and into the bottom corner.

McCarthy had an effort blocked in front of the line, and Lewis Duncan and Tooth both fired just over, but further goals evaded Baston as they comfortably saw out the game to claim the trophy.