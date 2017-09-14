Wakes boss wants more of the same as Bourne aim to build on Vase victory

Bourne Town joint boss Jimmy McDonnell is demanding more of the same from his in-form charges.

The Wakes entertain Long Buckby at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday looking to maintain their recent surge up the United Counties League Division One table.

They followed up an excellent 5-2 away win at Olney a fortnight ago with an FA Vase giantkilling of Premier Division side Harborough Town at the weekend.

The Wakes’ reward is an attractive home tie with Wisbech Town in the next round and McDonnell is eager for his players to maintain their momentum.

He said: “I thought Saturday’s performance against Harborough was one of best seen at the Abbey Lawn for a long time.

“We passed the ball really well and everyone just stood up to the challenge.

“We are playing some good stuff which is the big thing for me rather than just launching it all the time.

“We have now got to take that into the game against Long Buckby on Saturday. They have been a bit inconsistent in the league so we have got to make sure we go out and get three points which should move us into the top 10.

“All of the players are looking forward to the Wisbech game so hopefully they will want to produce a good level of performance to make sure they are involved.

Saturday’s match is the start of a run of home fixtures as Bourne play eight of their next 11 games at the Abbey Lawn.

The Long Buckby match is followed on Tuesday night by a home clash with Harrowby United in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

The FA Vase tie against Wisbech will take place on Saturday, September 23, after attempts by Bourne to bring it forward 24 hours to the Friday night were rebuffed by the Fenmen.