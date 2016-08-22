VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Bradley’s brace sends Spalding United through

Three goals in a pulsating second-half display at Bury Town’s Ram Meadow Stadium secured Spalding United’s passage to the next stage.

Scoring sensation Bradley Wells scored a brace, taking his season’s tally so far to five from three outings, while Lincoln City loanee Andy Wright completed the Tulips’ tally with a stunning late strike in a man-of-the-match performance.

Spalding now face a trip to Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division side Mickleover Sports in the first qualifying round a week on Saturday.

The first half of Saturday’s encounter saw the Tulips defending against a howling gale blowing straight down the pitch.

Bury were hot off the blocks from the start and forced three corners in quick succession.

Their pressure was immense at times but for all of this they seldom tested goalkeeper Michael Duggan.

Tevan Allen produced their best shot early on but Duggan blocked this with his feet at the near post.

However, the Tulips did have their moments in front of goal with Wells flashing a good shot just wide of the target on 30 minutes.

Bury were active on the front foot in the opening minutes of the second half and were denied by a super fingertip save and from the resulting corner Remi Garrett headed over the bar.

But the Tulips were quickly into full stride.

Nathan Whitehead’s ‘dipper’ from distance was inches over the bar and moments later Wells got on the end of Wright’s corner to head the opening goal.

There were a couple of nervy moments as Bury battled to get back on level terms.

But the Tulips were the ones pulling most of the strings and when Wells notched his second on 73 minutes it was game over.

Neal Spafford, again a tower of strength in the back line, knocked a long pass over defenders and Wells gave chase to challenge keeper Dan Heath. His initial shot was palmed away but the striker followed up to tap the ball into an empty net.

Seven minutes from full-time Wright completed the tally with a super solo goal.

Taking possession just inside the home half, he made tracks for goal from the left side before cutting inside.

With everyone expecting him to make a pass, he hooked his right boot round the ball and sent it soaring into the top corner with bewildered keeper Heath stuck to the spot.

Spalding: Duggan, Lemon, Field (sub Waumsley 61 mins), Varley (sub Costa 88 mins), Stainfield, Spafford, Walker, Whitehead, Wells, Acar (sub Lockie 85 mins), Wright.