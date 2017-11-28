UCL PREMIER DIVISION: Disappointing Clarets and Hayes gets response

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode was disappointed after the Clarets suffered their fourth away defeat of the season.

A 49th-minute glancing header was enough to seal the points for Rothwell Corinthians after Rangers dominated the game. “We had the majority of the possession, but we were not clinical enough in front of goal,” said Goode.

“It’s a game we have to be winning. It won’t define our season, but it’s a very poor result.”

“We changed the formation in the second half and spent the last 15 to 20 minutes of the first half attacking their goal and we had two or three decent chances. We have to be more clinical, while keeping a clean sheet.”

Rangers have a testing two weeks coming up, with a visit to Eynesbury Rovers tonight (Tuesday), then to Hinckley AFC in round three of the Builabase FA Vase on Saturday.

The following Saturday, the Clarets take on league leaders Newport Pagnell Town, currently eight points clear at the top of the division.

“I will have a full squad available for the first time in weeks,” said Goode. “We’re not out of it yet.”

Manager Seb Hayes demanded more commitment for his players...and that’s exactly what he got as the Tigers beat Daventry Town 3-0 at Carter’s Park on Saturday.

After the roasting they received from Hayes after their derby defeat at Boston last week, the players responded in the best way possible, by putting three past mid-table Daventry. Hayes last week fumed: “We need a reaction so who is going to turn up? As the manager, I can’t accept defeat in a derby.”

Daventry were better than the scoreline suggested, as it was end to end for most of the match. However, the visitors gave away lots of free-kicks and the Tigers were strong in defence, as well as ruthless in front of goal. Drury provided two fine saves, and Joe Smith bagged two.

Smith’s first goal came in the sixth minute, a Harker free-kick gave him the second on 44 minutes. The away keeper crashed into his own players to leave the target wide open. Dougill set up Leckie for the third strike in the 85th minute.

Holbeach go to Division One Harrowby United tonight in the Knockout Cup quarter-final.