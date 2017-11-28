Tulips boss is happy despite another loss

Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson is remaining positive, despite Spalding going down to their fifth consecutive 2-1 defeat at the weekend.

Although the defeat was frustrating, the Tulips’ boss felt his side played well and were unlucky not to clinch a draw at Belper.

“We’re OK,” said Rawlinson. “It wasn’t too bad and we’re getting sick of these 2-1 defeats.

“We did really well, then went two goals down. They were no better than us really. In the second half they had good energy and attitude. We were positive and should have had the draw.

“I was pleased to see young Jonny Lockie getting his goal – it was a great finish.”

Rawlinson is aware that the Tulips have to turn things around, but is happy with how the team is playing, despite their recent results.

“We have had a long, tough month,” said Rawlinson. “It hasn’t been easy, but it’s a long season and we will carry on.

“In this division, the bottom teams can beat the top teams and the other way round – that’s how it is.

“It’s getting colder now and the pitches will start to get heavier, but we are ready.”

The Tulips play second-placed Alvechurch on Saturday, but Rawlinson is not unnerved.

“We are up for the future and looking forward. We have got to get back to being hard to beat at home again.”