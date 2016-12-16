Tigers hope to make it three on the bounce

Holbeach United entertain Leicester Nirvana on Saturday looking to complete a league double, having beaten Nirvana on the road in October by the odd goal in five.

For the Tigers’ new boss Seth Hayes this will be the start of a testing Christmas period, which will see Holbeach visit Deeping Rangers on Tuesday and then host Wisbech for the Boxing Day fixture on Monday, December 26.

Hayes made the perfect start to life at the Tigers’ helm with a convincing win away to Northampton ON Chenecks; the side good value for the 4-0 result, with goals from Tommy Treacher, Aaron Eyett, Spencer Tinkler and Ollie Pinner.

It was a performance that had the boss singing the praises of his new charges, describing his side as ‘superb’ on the day.

But Hayes is keeping his feet firmly on the ground, saying after Saturday’s game: “We’re not getting carried away because there are some stronger challenges ahead.

“In every game we need to apply ourselves.”

But he will be hoping his side can carry that form into Saturday’s encounter with Nirvana.

On paper and with the Leicester side having one of the worst away records in the division, Tigers would expect to pick up all three points and make it three wins on the bounce, having beaten Rothwell Corinthians 2-1 at the beginning of December. However, they will also be well aware that in this competitive league you can take nothing for granted.

Another good result would see the Tigers go into Tuesday’s clash with local rivals Deeping Rangers with renewed confidence.

That is certain to be a hotly contested game, with the sides lying side by side in the league – Rangers currently in fourth place on 49 points and Tigers fifth, four points further back on 45.

When the sides met at Carters Park on November 2 it ended in a 1-1 stalemate, an indicator that there is little between the teams.

After that, next up for the Tigers is a home encounter with eighth placed Wisbech on Boxing Day, kick off 3pm.

For the new manager, who came into the job determined to see an improvement in the team’s form and results, these upcoming games should be a good indicator.