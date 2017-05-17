Spalding United striker Bradley Wells leaves with manager’s blessing

TOP scorer Bradley Wells departed Spalding United with manager Chris Rawlinson’s best wishes this week.

“He goes with our blessing,” Rawlinson told the Guardian. “I can’t fault him for going to another level - it’s two divisions higher, so fair play to him.

“We hope we don’t see him back here . . . in the nicest way! But the door is always open if it doesn’t work out for him.”

Wells (26) is re-joining formerTulips manager Dave Frecklington at Gainsborough Trinity.

The striker bagged 30 goals last season for Spalding, but had always made it clear he was hoping to secure a deal at a higher level club during the close season.

His reunion with Frecklington is hardly a shock - the former Spalding boss brought Wells with him to the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field from Stamford at the start of last season.

Tulips boss Rawlinson is now hunting for a new striker.

“We are now actively seeking a replacement for Bradley. Now that he’s gone, we are looking and have a few irons in the fire.”

Wells announced his move on Twitter and paid a generous tribute to the Tulips: “Just want to say last season was amazing getting to the play-off final with the best bunch of lads and team I’ve played for.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to leave Spalding, as they’ve helped me and brought me on as a player.

“Hopefully, Chris and the lads will have another good season and this time get promoted. Up the Tulips!”

Trinity boss Dave Freckington said about his ‘new’ signing: “He’s a proper number nine, 6ft 3 and hungry to play as high as he can. He loves to run in behind and cause defenders problems.”

“So many strikers have stepped up from the Evo-Stik and gone on to have great careers in the game and we have managed to fight off other interest from National League clubs to land his signature.”

Skipper Nathan Stainfield is understood be considering two offers and Rawlinson hopes he will shortly have a decision from the centre half shortly.

“He has had an offer from me he is happy with - it’s Nathan’s prerogative to choose, but we will do everything we can to keep him here.”

“Nathan Whitehead is in the final stages of discussions and there are one or two offers on the table for new players.

“We are looking at strengthening the squad for next season, as it is a very difficult league.

You’ve got to be at it all the time - Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday - you can’t afford to make mistakes.”