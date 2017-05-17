Spalding boss Rawlinson confident as league line-ups are announced

The 2017-18 line-up for the Northern Premier League Division One South has been announced and Spalding boss Chris Rawlinson has declared “there is nothing in this league which holds huge fear for us”.

Peterborough Sports have been promoted from the Chromasport UCL premier division with numerous ex-Tulips players in their ranks, so it should make for a highly-competitive season.

Relegated Corby Townand Ilkeston from the Northern Premier League, premier division, plus promoted Alvechurch (Midland League, premier division) and Cleethorpes (NE Counties, premier division), in addition to Peterborough Sports, are the other ‘new boys’. AC Rushden & Diamonds have been moved sideways into Northern League, division one south.

• Spalding have arranged the first pre-season friendly at Winterton Rangers on July 12, while the Lincs FA Senior Cup quarter-final has been switched to Grantham Town on July 15.

The Tulips will go to Boston Town on July 22 and then face Peterborough Northern Star at home on July 29.

Further dates will be added to the summer schedule.