Sanders available again following 56-day suspension

Charley Sanders is available again for Holbeach United this evening after serving his eight-week ban.

He was given the extended 56-day suspension for abusive and threatening behaviour to a referee.

The incident happened at the end of the Tigers’ defeat to Grantham in the FA Cup at the start of September as Sanders refused to shake Alistair Wilson’s hand. The ban started in October so he has missed 13 games.

Sanders could be back in action tonight at Harrowby United in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Knockout Cup quarter- final. Holbeach convincingly won 3-0 at home to Daventry Town in the UCL Premier Division on Saturday.

The Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy semi-final between Bourne Town and Holbeach will be played at Abbey Lawn on Wednesday, December 6.