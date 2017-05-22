Over and out from skipper Stainfield

Popular Spalding United skipper, Nathan Stainfield, has left the club.

Stainfield has been an outstanding players for the Tulips during the four years he has been at the club - and Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson said it hadn’t been an easy decision for the popular defender.

“Nathan rang me yesterday (Sunday) afternoon to tell me he would be moving on.

“As much as it’s a shame, and a blow to our operations, Nathan has given wonderful service to Spalding United for four years and good luck to him - he goes with our best wishes.

“He felt at his age, he had to try and play at a higher level while the chance was there.

“It’s a shame, but we move on.”

However, there was better news for the Tulips , with stalwart keeper Michael Duggan agreeing a new deal and Paul Walker signing on the dotted line yesterday morning.

“It’s great that we have their commitment, “ said Rawlinson.

“It’s a slow process now, as we look to build a side, but the good news is that I have three or four new lads that I’m talking to.”

While fans will be disappointed to see Stainfield leaving the club, most recognise that he is capable at playing at a higher level of football.

“That’s non-league,” said Rawlinson. “In the four years he has given to us, he has shown he has the ability to play at a higher level and he goes with our blessing.”

It is believed Stainfield is moving to Gainborough Trinity, reuniting with ex-Tulips boss Dave Frecklington and striker Bradley Wells.