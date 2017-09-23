Wakes see Vase dreams dashed by five-star Fenmen

Bourne Town’s FA Vase run was ended at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday as Wisbech Town showed their Premier Division class to run out emphatic 5-0 winners.

The Wakes failed to hit the heights of their previous round heroics which had accounted for Premier Division side Harborough Town.

Former Deeping Rangers striker Alex Beck bagged four goals for the Fenmen who ran out comfortable winners.

Bourne joint bosses Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby were disappointed that their charges didn’t really do themselves justice in front of a good crowd at the Abbey Lawn.

Gadsby said: “We asked certain things of the team which didn’t happen so we’re both disappointed.

“We didn’t work Wisbech enough and, towards the end, it became more like a training match for them.”

McDonnell added: “We will live and learn from this because we haven’t played as well as we can.

“They were quicker to react than us and the difference between the two divisions showed.

“The lads have all got their heads down in the dressing room, but I am proud of what they have achieved so far this season.”

It took Wisbech just three minutes to breach the Bourne defence as Beck created space for himself in the box before firing home.

The goal rocked Bourne and Wisbech went on to make the most of the early running.

Frontman Michael Frew twice went close to increasing the advantage before home goalkeeper Alex Brown made a fine save to deny Beck a second.

The Wakes custodian then did well to turn away a powerful strike from Jordan Yong, but Beck was on hand to blast home the rebound despite Bourne’s appeals for offside.

A third Wisbech goal followed shortly after as Kieran Hamilton burst into the penalty area and raced past a couple of challenges before slotting home a fine individual goal.

Hamilton had the ball in the net again just before half-time, but his effort was disallowed as the ball had gone out of play in the build-up.

Beck missed a good chance to complete his hat-trick when he blazed over when well placed while Jezz Goldson-Williams had Bourne’s best opening of the first half when he lifted his shot over the bar with just Wisbech goalkeeper Paul Bastock to beat.

Bourne came close again early in the second half as Jack Botterill released Adam Rothery but his effort was saved smartly by Bastock at his near post.

Frew headed wide at the back post before Beck completed his treble with a calm and composed finish after he was sent clear.

The in-form Fenmen frontman then completed the scoring minutes later courtesy of another fine finish which gave Brown no chance.

Bourne’s best opening came late on when Rothery found himself in on goal but, with just Bastock to beat, he was thwarted by a brilliant block from the on-loan Wisbech goalkeeper.

Wisbech substitute Josh Ford dragged a shot inches wide as the Fenmen came close to adding a sixth before Jordan Avis clipped the visitors’ crossbar from his centre as Bourne bowed out of this year’s FA Vase competition.

Bourne: Brown, Corby (Palmer), Pearce, Zealand (Cooper), Flood, Elger, Smitheringale (Moss), Botterill, Goldson-Williams, Avis, Rothery. Not used: Cardall, Jesson.

Wisbech: Bastock, Wilson, Yong, Fairweather, Stevens, Milsom (Baldry), Hamilton, Murphy, Beck, Frew (Ford), Smith (Knight). Not used: Cousins.