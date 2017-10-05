Wakes are challenged to start another good run

Wakes joint boss Jimmy McDonnell has challenged his charges to set off on another unbeaten run after their midweek defeat against Harrowby United.

Bourne’s three-match winning run was ended after a 1-0 home defeat against the Arrows whose winning strike came courtesy of a 31st minute penalty.

Despite a dominant display, the equaliser proved elusive for the Wakes who saw striker Jezz Goldson-Williams blast a second half spot kick over the bar.

And now McDonnell wants to see a winning response from his players who he was full of praise for despite their midweek defeat.

He said: “You’re always disappointed when you don’t win games of football, but I thought it was a pleasure to stand there and watch us play on Tuesday night.

“We were the better side and bossed large parts of the game. Individually we stood up to the test.

“We created chances and looked like scoring and, on another night, we would have scored four goals. It was a shame because we deserved more.

“We have lost a game, but the key thing for me now is about how quickly we get back to winning ways.

“We want to start putting points on the board again as soon as possible. We’re probably not going to go 14 or 15 games unbeaten, but hopefully we can start putting together another run of three or four games and see where that takes us.”

A lively derby duel at the Abbey Lawn saw Harrowby gain revenge for their recent Lincs Senior Trophy defeat by the Wakes in what was the third meeting of the two sides in five weeks.

Eddie McDonald was narrowly wide with a header from a Gavin Cooke assist before the visitors rattled the home crossbar with a Joel Carta header from Jurelle Phillip’s corner.

The deadlock was broken just past the half-hour mark when Joe Briers was bundled over in the Bourne box and Sam Grouse stepped up to confidently stroke home the resultant penalty.

Grouse was booked for his part in an altercation with home goalkeeper Alex Brown in the aftermath to the spot kick and then rode his luck several times after with a couple of clumsy challenges as tempers became frayed.

Goldson-Williams had Bourne’s best chance of the opening half, but his header was kept out by a sensational save from Sam Andrew in the Arrows goal.

Bourne began the second half brightly and were awarded a penalty six minutes after the restart when McDonald was sent tumbling by Ash Miles.

However, the usually-reliable Goldson-Williams blasted his spot kick high and wide against the club which had been trying to sign him last week.

Harrowby looked to make the most of the let off as Aaron Large and Carta both sent efforts narrowly wide of the home goal.

But it was Bourne who looked the more threatening and a good cross from McDonald picked out Goldson-Williams whose header was gathered by a well-placed Andrew.

Bourne then came within inches of grabbing an equaliser as Jack Corby’s cross was met by a cracking header from McDonald but his excellent effort rattled the upright as Harrowby held out to leapfrog Bourne in the table.

Bourne: Brown, Elgar, Cardall, Flood, Cooke, Smitheringale (Moss), Corby, Rothery (Raynor), Goldson-Williams, McDonald, Avis (Botterill). Not used: Fountain, Jesson.

The Wakes travel to sixth-placed Lutterworth Town for a league match on Saturday (3pm).

Defender Max Cooper is sidelined after having a minor operation while Robbie Pearce is struggling with an Achilles injury.

Pearce picked up the injury in Saturday’s 2-0 away win at Oakham where McDonald – against his former club – and Goldson-Williams were the Bourne goalscorers.