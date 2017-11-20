VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: Ollie’s on target for seventh successive win

Have your say

Pinchbeck United extended their advantage in the title race with a vital victory on Saturday.

The Knights moved four points clear of Raunds Town at the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

They also have a game in hand over the Shopmates after a seventh successive win.

Top scorer Ollie Maltby headed home the only goal at Kiln Park by converting Josh Smith’s cross two minutes before the break.

Raunds were reduced to 10 men in the second half as Jamie Russell was dismissed for kicking Nick Bishop.

Pinchbeck player-boss Ian Dunn said: “The first half could have gone either way as there were chances at both ends.

“We started well but they broke a couple of times and Dan Swan made two saves.

“It was fairly even but we got the goal at a great time just before half-time.

“It was getting niggly but maybe the referee could have stamped his authority a bit earlier.

“He was 10 yards away from the red-card incident so they couldn’t argue about it.

“We changed the system to shore things up at the back and play to our strengths. It worked a treat.

“They didn’t pose us any problems in the second half and we could have done a bit better going forward.

“We weren’t amazing but it helped as they went down to 10 men so we weren’t hanging on at the end.

“We could have killed off the game earlier and the only disappointment that we did not score another couple of goals. But you don’t pick up any bonus points.

“We’ve now had five clean sheets in those seven wins so we look strong defensively.”

Pinchbeck face another big test on Saturday when Buckingham Town make the trip to the Sir Halley Stewart Field.