Tidswell’s treble as five-star Pinchbeck roll over Stones

A hat-trick from Andrew Tidswell helped fire five-star Pinhcbeck United to an emphatic 5-2 away win at Blackstones on Wednesday night.

Tidswell’s treble and a double from prolific strike partner Ollie Maltby ensured the Knights returned from Stamford with maximum points to move up to fifth in the United Counties League Division One table.

It took Ian Dunn’s charges just seven minutes to break the deadlock against a Blackstones side who, before this game, had lost just once in the league.

Tidswell was given time and space to pick his spot after a good run from the impressive Josh Smith.

However, the lead lasted just six minutes as Stones levelled when experienced frontman Liam Harrold slotted home from close range after a good run and cross from Danny Barker.

Pinchbeck though went straight down the other end and regained the lead as ace poacher Maltby pounced to net after Tidswell had been denied by a fine save from ex-Bourne goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs in the home goal.

Bellairs was kept busy throughout the opening period, but was powerless to prevent Pinchbeck extending their lead after 32 minutes when Tidswell thundered home his second and the Knights’ third goal of the night.

Blackstones rallied and Harrold went close with a header before the home side pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time as Rikki Willmer headed home a free-kick.

But any hopes of a home revival were dashed three minutes into the second half when Maltby prodded home from close range after Bellairs had saved well from a Pinchbeck corner.

Maltby then rattled the home crossbar with a fierce shot before Tidswell completed his hat-trick after 54 minutes.

Josh Smith laid the foundations for the goal as he won possession and then surged forward before teeing up Tidswell for an easy tap-in to effectively wrap up the points.

There was one late scare for Pinchbeck when referee Paul Dobbs pointed to the penalty spot as the Knights looked to defend a home free-kick into the box.

However, after consulting with his assistant who was flagging for offside, Dobbs reversed the decision and awarded Pinchbeck the free-kick as they comfortably saw out the remainder of the game.

Blackstones: Bellairs, Bates, Wilmer, Pell, Simpson, Boome, French, Barker, Harrold (Buttery), Ginty (Carter), de Sousa. Not used: Easson.

Pinchbeck: Lovelace, Buzas, Gardner, Tidswell (Kingston), Jack Smith, Shipley, Josh Smith (Eyes), Bishop, Maltby (Kisla), Wright, Ogden. Not used: Dunn, Robinson.