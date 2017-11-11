SATURDAY ROUND-UP: Pole position for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Pinchbeck United are back on top of the table – and they will stay in pole position for more than 48 hours this time!

The Knights only spent a couple of days at the start of November ahead of the pack in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

But a sixth successive win put them in front of Raunds Town again on Saturday.

Goals by Josh Smith and Tony Edwards (penalty) earned a 2-1 victory over Burton Park Wanderers at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Mid-table Bourne Town maintained their fine form by beating Lutterworth Athletic 4-3 at Abbey Lawn.

Adam Rothery put the Wakes 1-0 up after 23 seconds and he made it 3-1 as Jack Humphries also netted twice.

There was another seven-goal thriller in the Buildbase FA Vase second round.

Deeping Rangers came from 3-1 down to win at Godmanchester Rovers thanks to Scott Mooney’s stoppage-time strike.

Jonny Clay put the Clarets ahead but they needed a fightback from Scott Coupland (penalty) and Luke Hunnings before the dramatic finish.

Holbeach United crashed out with a 5-0 defeat at Walsall Wood who scored four times before the break.

Spalding United lost 2-1 at the Evo-Stik South’s unbeaten leaders Basford United.

Tulips skipper Adam Jackson scored an own-goal and Gary King’s reply came too late as Matt Thornhill doubled the Nottinghamshire side’s advantage midway through the second period.