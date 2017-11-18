SATURDAY ROUND-UP: Away wins for Holbeach United and Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Pinchbeck United extended their advantage in the championship race with a vital victory on Saturday.

The Knights moved four points clear of Raunds Town at the top of the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Division One.

They also have a game in hand over the Shopmates after a seventh successive win.

Top scorer Ollie Maltby headed home the only goal at Kiln Park by converting Josh Smith’s cross two minutes before the break.

Raunds were reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Meanwhile, Bourne Town fought out a goalless draw with Melton Town at Abbey Lawn.

Holbeach United smashed seven past Sileby Rangers in the Premier Division.

The Tigers were 3-0 up after only 11 minutes as they moved level on points with Deeping Rangers.

Mitch Griffiths’ hat-trick was supported by Lewis Leckie (2), George Zuerner and new signing Jacob Fenton who has signed a work experience loan from Lincoln City’s academy.

Deeping drew 1-1 at home to league leaders Leicester Nirvana - dropping their first points this term at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Former Spalding United striker Danny Durkin’s deflected drive was quickly cancelled out by Clarets captain David Burton-Jones’ header.

Nirvana skipper Richard Gerald was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Spalding suffered a fourth successive 2-1 defeat - despite taking the lead at home to Gresley in the Evo-Stik South.

Matt Melbourne’s second-half double earned a first away win of the season for Gresley.

Jamie Jackson blasted a penalty high over the bar before his strike partner Gary King slotted home Jenk Acar’s pass.

Ellis Humble’s slip proved costly five minutes after the break, though, as Melbourne took a touch then fired a right-foot volley inside the near post.

With seven minutes to go, Jason Law’s left-wing cross was flicked in by Melbourne from inside the six-yard box to secure three points.