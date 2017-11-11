SATURDAY ROUND-UP AND RESULTS: Pole position for Pinchbeck United

Have your say

Pinchbeck United are back on top of the table – and they will stay in pole position for more than 48 hours this time!

The Knights only spent a couple of days at the start of November ahead of the pack in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Division One.

But a sixth successive win put them in front of Raunds Town again on Saturday.

Goals by Josh Smith and Tony Edwards (penalty) earned a 2-1 victory over Burton Park Wanderers at the Sir Halley Stewart Field.

Mid-table Bourne Town maintained their fine form by beating Lutterworth Athletic 4-3 at Abbey Lawn.

Adam Rothery put the Wakes 1-0 up after 23 seconds and he made it 3-1 as Jack Humphries also netted twice.

There was another seven-goal thriller in the Buildbase FA Vase second round.

Deeping Rangers came from 3-1 down to win at Godmanchester Rovers thanks to Scott Mooney’s stoppage-time strike.

Jonny Clay put the Clarets ahead but they needed a fightback from Scott Coupland (penalty) and Luke Hunnings before the dramatic finish.

Holbeach United crashed out with a 5-0 defeat at Walsall Wood who scored four times before the break.

Spalding United lost 2-1 at the Evo-Stik South’s unbeaten leaders Basford United.

Tulips skipper Adam Jackson scored an own-goal and Gary King’s reply came too late as Matt Thornhill doubled the Nottinghamshire side’s advantage midway through the second period.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Basford 2 Spalding 1, Belper 1 Peterborough Sports 0, Carlton 0 Loughborough Dynamo 2, Frickley 3 Corby 0, Gresley 1 Bedworth 2, Lincoln 0 Market Drayton 1, Romulus 3 Stocksbridge Park Steels 2, Sheffield 4 Newcastle 3.

BUILDBASE FA VASE

Second round: Godmanchester 3 Deeping 4, Walsall Wood 5 Holbeach 0.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Daventry 1 Boston 3, ON Chenecks 3 Eynesbury 4, Oadby 1 Cogenhoe 2, Rothwell Corinthians 4 Sileby 1, Sleaford 2 Kirby Muxloe 5, St Andrews 1 Wellingborough 3, Whitworth 1 Harborough 3.

Division One: Blackstones 1 Long Buckby 1, Bourne 4 Lutterworth Athletic 3, Bugbrooke St Michaels 4 Raunds 2, Harrowby 1 Thrapston 3, Huntingdon 4 Stewarts & Lloyds 0, Irchester 4 Olney 1, Lutterworth Town 2 Buckingham 1, Pinchbeck 2 Burton Park Wanderers 1, Potton 4 Oakham 0, Rushden & Higham 3 Melton 2.

Reserve Division: Cogenhoe 1 Bugbrooke St Michaels 2, Eynesbury 2 ON Chenecks 3, Newport Pagnell 4 Irchester 0, Peterborough Northern Star 2 Potton 1, Raunds 4 Yaxley 3, Stewarts & Lloyds 0 Desborough 6.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft 1 Warboys 2, Leverington Sports 2 AFC Stanground Sports 3, Moulton Harrox 2 Deeping Res 0, Netherton 6 Ketton 1, Peterborough Sports Res 4 Sutton Bridge 0, Sawtry 1 Whittlesey 1, Stamford Lions 0 Holbeach Res 2, Thorney 1 Peterborough ICA Sports 3.

Division One: Crowland 4 Uppingham 2, Kings Cliffe 0 Stamford Belvedere 2, Long Sutton 5 Ramsey 1, Oakham Res 0 Peterborough Polonia 7, Oundle 5 Netherton Res 4, Tydd St Mary 1 Wittering Harriers 3.

Division Two: Ketton Res 5 Langtoft Res 1, Stamford Lions Res 2 Spalding Town 4, Stilton 1 Rippingale & Folkingham 3.

Division Three: Farcet 2 Whaplode Drove 2, Premiair 6 Holbeach Bank 2, Stamford Belvedere Res 3 Whittlesey A 3, Uppingham Res 4 Riverside 1.

Division Four: Eunice Huntingdon 17 Netherton B 1, Feeder Res 1 FC Peterborough Res 3, Holbeach A 0 Parkside 3, Ramsey Res 2 Tydd St Mary Res 2.

Division Five: AFC Orton 3 Premiair Res 2, Hampton 2 Kings Cliffe Res 4.

Intermediate Shield second round: Bretton North End 0 Eye 6, FC Peterborough 6 Sawtry Res 1, Whittlesey Res 1 Cardea 0.

PFA CHALLENGE CUP

First round: FC Parson Drove 1 Moulton Harrox Res 2 (Moulton Harrox Res away to Netherton Res).

BALCAN LIGHTING SUPPLIES LINCOLNSHIRE LEAGUE

AFC Boston 1 Wyberton 1, Ruston Sports 7 Brigg Development 0.

Supplementary Cup quarter-finals: CGB Humbertherm 1 Grimsby Borough Academy 3 (Grimsby Borough Academy at home to Immingham), Horncastle 3 Nettleham 2 (Horncastle away to Wyberton), Immingham 3 Skegness 1.

BOSTON WORKFORCE UNLIMITED LEAGUE

Division One: Kirton Town 2 Sibsey 5, Swineshead Res 6 Pointon Res 3.

Division Two: Billinghay Res 1 Railway Res 2, Caythorpe 2 Coningsby Res 1, Fosdyke 2 Wyberton A 1, Park 3 Colsterworth 0.

Division Three: Benington Res 5 Fosdyke Res 2, Mareham 1 Swineshead A 6, Old Doningtonians Res 2 Boston College Res 2, Skegness A 10 Leverton Sheepgate Res 0.

Sharman Burgess Boston Sports Cup second round: Boston College 2 Spalding Harriers 0, Coningsby 4 JFC Boston 0, Eagle v Northgate Olympic home walkover, FC Hammers 11 Digby 2, Fulbeck 6 Horncastle Res 1, Holbeach Bank 1 Skegness Town Res 2, Old Leake 0 Fishtoft 2, Pointon 4 Billinghay 1, Railway 5 FC Wrangle 3, Ruskington 6 Freiston 2, Skegness United v Boston Athletic home walkover, Spilsby v Boston International home walkover, Swineshead 3 Old Doningtonians 0, Woodhall Spa 1 Leverton Sheepgate 2, Wyberton Res 0 Benington 2.