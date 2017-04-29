PLAY-OFFS: The final push for promotion

Spalding United are one step away from promotion.

The Tulips head to Witton Albion on Saturday (3pm kick-off) in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League First Division South play-off final.

The Cheshire club – who finished the regular season 17 points ahead of third-placed Spalding – guaranteed home advantage with a 1-0 victory over 10-man AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Tulips needed extra-time to knock out Stocksbridge Park Steels 3-2, courtesy of a stunning winning goal by 18-year-old substitute Jonny Lockie.

Spalding had led twice through Matt Varley (penalty) and Lee Beeson, only for Park Steels to hit back.

However, keeper Michael Duggan may miss the play-off final due to injury.