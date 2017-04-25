PLAY-OFFS: Show your support in semi-final

After nine months, it all comes down to 90 minutes at the Sir Halley Stewart Field tonight (plus the possibility of extra-time and penalties).

Whatever happens, it has been a successful season for Spalding United. So many people – on and off the pitch – deserve plenty of credit for making that happen.

Every team in the division kicks off in early August with dreams of promotion, whether that is realistic or not.

Apart from the first two results (when league tables really shouldn’t be taken seriously anyway), the Tulips have stayed in the top three – that has been a magnificent achievement.

When he took charge as manager last summer, Dave Frecklington spoke about a three-year plan to push for promotion.

Not even his sudden departure to Gainsborough Trinity in February could halt Spalding’s challenge for the play-offs.

Let’s hope this is not the end of the season – we want one more game, please!

Of course, there have been ups and downs – the two-month unbeaten start followed by one point from five games in ‘nightmare November’ proving that you can’t get carried away by all the highs and lows.

However, Spalding have shown consistency and home advantage was well earned for this semi-final.

The players, staff and volunteers deserve your support this evening. So get behind the Tulips and cheer them into the final.

Since the home defeat to Stocksbridge Park Steels in November, I’ve covered every league match apart from the 2-0 win at Gresley when I was catching up on some time off!

It has been a wonderful journey for Spalding (yes, even those four successive away games when we were on the road for 900 miles).

Since his appointment, Chris Rawlinson has often thanked us for our support home and away.

Tonight, it’s our chance to say thanks and well done as the play-off semi-final is being sponsored by the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian.

