PLAY-OFFS: Patience pays off for Spalding United teenager

Match-winner Jonny Lockie feels “anything can happen” when Spalding United go for glory on Saturday.

He booked a trip to Witton Albion in the play-off final with the extra-time goal which finally saw off Stocksbridge Park Steels in midweek.

The 18-year-old said: “It was a good pass and then I was actually lining up a left-foot shot across goal.

“But I saw a glimpse of a defender coming back. As he came in to block me, I came inside and picked my spot to score.

“To be honest, I don’t know what happened next during all the celebrations! I ended up under a pile of players.

“I’ve had to show plenty of determination and patience. I waited for my turn and then grabbed this opportunity with both hands.

“It has been a frustrating season personally. But now we are in the play-off final, so it all comes down to Saturday.

“Witton were 2-0 up in the away league game and they blew it as we came back to take a point.

“This is a different game and we know anything can happen – as we’ve seen here on Tuesday night.

“We led twice and got pegged back, but we still came out on top with our desire to win.

“I was sitting on the bench saying I couldn’t wait to hear our post-match song ‘Gold’ and the celebrations showed the togetherness within our squad.”